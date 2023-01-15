Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Reduces Stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 836,359 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79,312 shares during the period. PGT Innovations comprises 1.0% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 1.40% of PGT Innovations worth $17,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in PGT Innovations by 126.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,184,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,821,000 after buying an additional 660,374 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in PGT Innovations by 11.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth $599,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth $231,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PGTI. StockNews.com raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on PGT Innovations to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PGT Innovations from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

In other news, Director Richard D. Feintuch bought 10,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 106,993 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,171,957.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $48,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,358,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,266,388.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.50% of the company's stock.

PGTI stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.30.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $385.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.89 million. Equities research analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

