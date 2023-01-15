Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Increases Stake in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,334 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 2.57% of Albireo Pharma worth $9,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 169.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 77.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 33,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 56.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,424,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,287,000 after buying an additional 515,615 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 103.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Albireo Pharma Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $43.90 on Friday. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Albireo Pharma ( NASDAQ:ALBO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($0.03). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 228.51% and a negative return on equity of 97.13%. The company had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush downgraded Albireo Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen downgraded Albireo Pharma to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albireo Pharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About Albireo Pharma

(Get Rating)

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.