Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $12.41 Million Holdings in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,920 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.11% of Biohaven worth $12,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven by 311.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biohaven during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biohaven stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. Biohaven Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.95.

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by $0.78. On average, analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven news, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 853,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,960,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,475,664 shares in the company, valued at $15,494,472. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vlad Coric bought 853,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,960,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,475,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,494,472. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Buten bought 142,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,856.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,263,967 shares of company stock worth $13,596,014 over the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BHVN. Cowen dropped their target price on Biohaven to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $158.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen set a $25.00 target price on Biohaven in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.35.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

