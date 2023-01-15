Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,941 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 3.47% of Cambium Networks worth $15,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,368 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 67,553 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMBM opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $606.82 million, a P/E ratio of 54.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87. Cambium Networks Co. has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $29.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.17.

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.17 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 9,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $193,385.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,315 shares in the company, valued at $740,555.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 2,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $46,666.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 90,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,866.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 9,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $193,385.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,555.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,843 shares of company stock worth $308,200 over the last three months. 58.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.86.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

