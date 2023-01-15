Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 143,175 shares during the quarter. Ziff Davis comprises about 1.9% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 1.02% of Ziff Davis worth $32,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZD. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ziff Davis stock opened at $84.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.67. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $110.87.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The company had revenue of $341.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.88 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 25.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $188,410.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZD shares. Barclays started coverage on Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ziff Davis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

