Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 333,242 NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 333,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,898,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.49% of NextGen Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $18.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 58.16 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average of $18.28. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $21.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.46 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 3.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $654,238.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 148,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $654,238.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 148,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $77,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,225. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextGen Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.