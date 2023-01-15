Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Receives $28.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMDGet Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RVMD. Oppenheimer began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

In other Revolution Medicines news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 17,767 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $362,624.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,624.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Revolution Medicines news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 17,767 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $362,624.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,624.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 17,768 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $358,025.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,901 shares of company stock valued at $751,986 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 821.2% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 53.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of RVMD opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average of $21.78. Revolution Medicines has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $31.37.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMDGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 829.80%. The business had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

