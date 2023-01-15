Reviewing Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) & Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA)

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) and Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Voyager Therapeutics has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innate Pharma has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.6% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Innate Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.9% of Innate Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics $37.42 million 11.12 -$71.20 million ($0.46) -23.43 Innate Pharma $29.23 million 9.80 -$62.48 million N/A N/A

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and Innate Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Innate Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Voyager Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Voyager Therapeutics and Innate Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Innate Pharma 0 1 3 0 2.75

Voyager Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 44.34%. Innate Pharma has a consensus price target of $8.90, indicating a potential upside of 149.30%. Given Innate Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Innate Pharma is more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and Innate Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics -24.21% -21.97% -8.65% Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Innate Pharma beats Voyager Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Novartis Pharma, A.G. for the research, development, and commercialization of adeno-associated virus gene therapy products. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma S.A., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers. Its products in preclinical trials are IPH43, an anti-MICA/B antibody drug conjugate; Anti-Siglec-9, an antibody program; IPH65, a tetraspecific proprietary antibody; IPH25, a checkpoint inhibitor; and IPH62 and IPH64 programs. Innate Pharma S.A. has licensing and collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, and Orega Biotech; and co-development and license agreement with MedImmune Limited. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

