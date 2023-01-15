Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Eastman Chemical’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) – KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eastman Chemical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $8.01 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.22. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eastman Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $8.19 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.31.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

EMN stock opened at $91.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 10.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.