Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has $51.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $47.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Republic Bancorp to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Republic Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

RBCAA stock opened at $43.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average of $43.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Republic Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $52.21.

Republic Bancorp Announces Dividend

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.31. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $73.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 53.3% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

See Also

