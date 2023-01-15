Ren 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $29.63 Million (REN)

Ren (REN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. In the last week, Ren has traded 30.1% higher against the dollar. One Ren token can currently be bought for about $0.0811 or 0.00000391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ren has a total market cap of $80.98 million and approximately $29.63 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ren Profile

Ren’s launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject. The official website for Ren is renproject.io.

Buying and Selling Ren

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

