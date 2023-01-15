Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.33

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and traded as high as $1.55. Regis Resources shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 1,000 shares.
RGRNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Regis Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Regis Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from 1.55 to 2.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16.
Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales, as well as holds 30% interest in Tropicana Gold Project.
