Reef (REEF) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $19.84 Million

Reef (REEF) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. In the last seven days, Reef has traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Reef coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a market cap of $63.67 million and $19.84 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Reef

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 21,151,697,981 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Reef’s official message board is medium.com/@reefdefi. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Reef is reef.io.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

