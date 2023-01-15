Reef 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $30.89 Million (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 14th. Reef has a total market capitalization of $62.74 million and approximately $30.89 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Reef has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Reef Coin Profile

Reef uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 21,138,299,138 coins and its circulating supply is 21,138,271,496 coins. Reef’s official website is reef.io. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Reef is medium.com/@reefdefi.

Buying and Selling Reef

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

