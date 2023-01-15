ReddCoin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.09 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $9.09 million and $6,590.38 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.94 or 0.00419764 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00031582 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00016570 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004802 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00018470 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000812 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000363 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

