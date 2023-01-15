Raymond James Increases MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $539.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $514.00 to $539.00 in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MSCI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MSCI from $500.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $531.70.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $505.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $487.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $462.17. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $564.27.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $560.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.96 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 115.88% and a net margin of 38.23%. On average, research analysts predict that MSCI will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 412.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in MSCI by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

