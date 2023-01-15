Radio Caca Self Reported Market Cap Hits $65.35 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $65.35 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $303.92 or 0.01460146 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007403 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000210 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00017313 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000502 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00028999 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $368.00 or 0.01768021 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,833,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

