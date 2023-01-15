Quilter Plc Sells 298 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Quilter Plc trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE:WFC opened at $44.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.46. The company has a market capitalization of $168.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

