Quilter Plc Sells 29,482 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Quilter Plc lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,482 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.2% of Quilter Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Quilter Plc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $34,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.20.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.