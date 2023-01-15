Quilter Plc Purchases 8,335 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Quilter Plc increased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation comprises about 1.7% of Quilter Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Quilter Plc owned 0.19% of Rockwell Automation worth $46,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ROK stock opened at $285.24 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $328.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $262.64 and its 200 day moving average is $243.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 59.22%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $48,759.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,815.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $48,759.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,815.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,562 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.88.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

