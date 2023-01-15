Quilter Plc Increases Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc owned about 0.10% of AptarGroup worth $6,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. CWM LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in AptarGroup by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola bought 3,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.48 per share, for a total transaction of $299,501.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,378 shares in the company, valued at $413,633.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AptarGroup Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $113.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.08. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $122.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.62.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $836.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.