Quilter Plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Quilter Plc boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $24,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Stryker by 87,902.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 664.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $437,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,376 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,364,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $271,504,000 after acquiring an additional 592,179 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Stryker by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 694,478 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $185,669,000 after acquiring an additional 388,467 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Stryker by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,381,754 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $636,763,000 after acquiring an additional 294,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Stryker from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stryker Price Performance

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,079 shares of company stock valued at $19,354,832 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $259.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.33 and its 200 day moving average is $220.88. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $279.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 46.66%.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.