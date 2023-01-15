Quilter Plc Boosts Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 38,380 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,034,089,000 after buying an additional 10,761,322 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121,321 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 32,149.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,498,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,867 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 501.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,401,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4,920.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,487,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $58.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $58.60.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,152,064.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,551 shares in the company, valued at $10,067,772.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock valued at $196,612,911. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.