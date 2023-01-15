Quilter Plc Acquires 2,881 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $19,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,301,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,010,000 after buying an additional 153,512 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Marriott International by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,350,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,693,000 after buying an additional 1,055,986 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Marriott International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,700,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,311,000 after buying an additional 12,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,594,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,829,000 after buying an additional 1,063,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.36.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $161.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.06. The stock has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

