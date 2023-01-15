QUASA (QUA) One Day Volume Hits $130,331.29

QUASA (QUA) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last week, QUASA has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $107.79 million and $130,331.29 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00030721 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00043909 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 53.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004711 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00018164 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00233389 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000800 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00133828 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $48,059.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

