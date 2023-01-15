QuarkChain (QKC) Price Reaches $0.0094 on Top Exchanges

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 25.1% against the US dollar. One QuarkChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $49.96 million and approximately $7.30 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QuarkChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

