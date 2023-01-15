Quantum Private Wealth LLC Sells 206 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arjuna Capital increased its position in American Tower by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 18,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.3% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.3% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,642,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.18.

Insider Activity at American Tower

American Tower Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,266 shares of company stock valued at $7,953,637 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock opened at $232.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.28. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $108.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.54.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 99.05%.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

