Quantum Private Wealth LLC Purchases 100 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. HubSpot comprises approximately 0.8% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in HubSpot by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,562,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.55.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

HubSpot Trading Up 2.9 %

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total value of $2,578,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 639,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,096,456.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,576,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,935,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total transaction of $2,578,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 639,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,096,456.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,975,140 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HUBS opened at $315.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $596.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.12.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $443.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.43 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.