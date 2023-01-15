Quantum Private Wealth LLC Purchases 100 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. HubSpot comprises approximately 0.8% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in HubSpot by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,562,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HUBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.55.
Insider Transactions at HubSpot
HubSpot Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of HUBS opened at $315.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $596.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.12.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $443.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.43 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.
HubSpot Profile
HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HubSpot (HUBS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.