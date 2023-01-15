Quantum Private Wealth LLC Has $484,000 Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 304.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Emfo LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $268.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.31.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.7 %

PANW opened at $138.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.15. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $213.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.86.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,930 shares of company stock worth $48,677,038 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

