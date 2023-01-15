Quantum Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 840.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 153.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 49.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $47.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $53.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.25.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.42 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Acushnet from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Acushnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.14.

In other Acushnet news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,825,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

