Quantum Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,946 Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 9.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLAB stock opened at $150.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $189.53.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $269.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLAB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.38.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

