Quantum Private Wealth LLC Acquires 90 Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 40.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF stock opened at $114.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.75. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 52 week low of $100.83 and a 52 week high of $154.72.

