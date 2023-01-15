Quantum 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $181,008.06 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Quantum has a market cap of $56,037.26 and approximately $181,008.06 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantum has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010895 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00030726 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00043656 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004760 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00018102 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00233097 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000820 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00010001 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,965.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.