Quantstamp (QSP) Trading 25.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Quantstamp (QSP) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Quantstamp token can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $10.38 million and approximately $867,438.72 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is https://reddit.com/r/quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com.

Quantstamp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants.Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts.”

