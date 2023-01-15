Qtum (QTUM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $252.45 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $252.45 million and $39.72 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.42 or 0.00011584 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,550.14 or 0.07432605 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00080466 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00031684 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00061372 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010626 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00024728 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,495,631 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

