Qtum Price Reaches $2.39 on Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $249.29 million and approximately $40.04 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 22% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.39 or 0.00011512 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.85 or 0.07401187 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00079859 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00031455 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00061282 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00010574 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00024750 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,495,070 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

