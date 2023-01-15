QITMEER NETWORK Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.83 Million (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. QITMEER NETWORK has a market cap of $3.83 million and approximately $373,105.17 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00004906 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 1.04323149 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $325,332.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

