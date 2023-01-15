Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chefs’ Warehouse’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Chefs’ Warehouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $36.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.97. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.73.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $661.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.65 million.

Institutional Trading of Chefs’ Warehouse

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth about $8,440,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,764,000 after purchasing an additional 97,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

(Get Rating)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.