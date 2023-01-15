PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CAO Sells $18,498.12 in Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $18,498.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,714.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christine Marie Utter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Christine Marie Utter sold 706 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $29,411.96.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $47.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average is $44.94. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $55.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $217.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.18 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTCT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

