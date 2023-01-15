ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

PRQR has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised ProQR Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.75.

NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $244.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,075.42% and a negative return on equity of 76.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRQR. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 550.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 124,869 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 173,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 117,400 shares during the last quarter. 29.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.

