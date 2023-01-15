Prometeus Price Reaches $4.50 on Top Exchanges (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 15th. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for $4.50 or 0.00021606 BTC on major exchanges. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $86.57 million and approximately $197,097.16 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Prometeus

Prometeus’ genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

