Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 24,400 NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned 0.09% of NextCure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of NextCure by 224.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NextCure by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NextCure by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NextCure by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 18,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

NextCure stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. NextCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.00.

NextCure ( NASDAQ:NXTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextCure, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

NXTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their target price on NextCure from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on NextCure from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NextCure from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

