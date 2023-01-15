Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Purchases New Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000. Silicon Motion Technology accounts for approximately 1.3% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,393,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,835,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,974,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,118,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,445,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $65.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.06 and a 200-day moving average of $69.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.92. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $98.65.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor producer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $250.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.33 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 32.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

