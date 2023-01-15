Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Has $184,000 Holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lowered its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 33.3% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the second quarter worth about $108,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the second quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.6% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 245,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Performance

Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.77 million, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.27. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $17.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Altisource Portfolio Solutions ( NASDAQ:ASPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $36.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.03 million. Research analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.