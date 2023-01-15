Polymath (POLY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $165.26 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $165.26 million and $6.71 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000862 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.67 or 0.00422873 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016656 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001463 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00018467 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.16865654 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $3,903,886.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

