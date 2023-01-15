Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLNT. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.46.

Planet Fitness Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE PLNT opened at $83.69 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $97.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.63, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.62.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $244.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.40 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 8.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 4.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 0.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 1.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 23.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

