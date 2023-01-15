Pirate Chain Market Capitalization Tops $79.80 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $79.80 million and approximately $145,270.68 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00214656 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00075965 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00050355 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,214,429 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

