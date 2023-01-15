Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Down 1.1 %

FENG opened at $2.60 on Thursday. Phoenix New Media has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $5.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 22.12% and a negative return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.