Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.29

Shares of Phoenix Global Resources plc (LON:PGR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.29 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06). Phoenix Global Resources shares last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08), with a volume of 52,946 shares changing hands.
Phoenix Global Resources Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38,240.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.29. The company has a market cap of £181.13 million and a P/E ratio of -8.13.
About Phoenix Global Resources
Phoenix Global Resources plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Argentina. It has interests in 11 operated assets and 4 non-operated assets in the Neuquén basin; two operated assets in the Cuyana basin; and three non-operated assets in the Austral basin. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
