Philcoin (PHL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $119,365.66

Philcoin (PHL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 15th. Philcoin has a total market capitalization of $244.61 million and $119,365.66 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Philcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Philcoin has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Philcoin Token Profile

Philcoin was first traded on October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Philcoin’s official message board is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. The official website for Philcoin is philcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Philcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

